Left Menu
Development News Edition

Potential of chemicals & petrochemicals sector is huge: Sadananda Gowda

The main agenda of the meeting of the Forum was to discuss possible ways to realise the vision of  Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” in the context of chemicals & petrochemicals sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:30 IST
Potential of chemicals & petrochemicals sector is huge: Sadananda Gowda
He also conveyed that the Department is working on revamped PCPIR policy for supporting the rapid growth of these industrial clusters through a mix of right incentives. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda chaired 2nd Meeting of Chemicals & Petrochemicals Advisory Forum today through video conferencing.

The meeting was attended by Shri Mansukh Mandaviya MoS and Vice Chairman of the Forum, Shri R.K. Chaturvedi, Secretary Chemicals and petrochemicals, senior officers from Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and Department of Commerce, representatives of various chemical & petrochemicals industry associations.

The main agenda of the meeting of the Forum was to discuss possible ways to realise the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to build "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" in the context of chemicals & petrochemicals sector. The Forum provides a permanent platform to the industry to interact with the Government with the objective of resolving bottlenecks, enhancing the ease of doing business and facilitating investments in the sector.

During the meeting, various associations highlighted challenges being faced by the industry and came up with suggestions to boost domestic production and export, while reducing dependency on import.

Shri Gowda said that the potential of chemicals & petrochemicals sector is huge. Government has taken several steps since 2014 to improve ease of doing business and today India is ranked at 63, up from 130 in 2017 as per World Bank's report. He said that covid-19 situation has affected economies throughout the world. The industry needs to take advantage of various reliefs/ incentives provided under Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by the Government of India.

Shri Gowda informed participants about the steps taken by Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals during last one year for supporting orderly development of the sector like making BIS standard mandatory for 19 chemicals & 5 petrochemicals, notification of Public Procurement Order mandating Government agencies to give preference to local manufacturers during procurement of 55 chemicals, the decision to initiate the process for getting separate HS code for high trade valued chemicals etc.

He also conveyed that the Department is working on revamped PCPIR policy for supporting the rapid growth of these industrial clusters through a mix of right incentives. On the other hand, Industries should consider increasing their R & D expenditure and activities so that India could emerge as a net exporter of technology in the near future. There is need for Industries to adopt Green Chemistry also called sustainable chemistry to minimize waste formation, use of safer solvents and use of renewable feedstock to develop chemicals and petrochemicals sector into an environmentally sustainable sector.

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya said that development of PCPIRs is an important prerequisite to strengthen our manufacturing base and attract new investments.

Secretary Chemicals & Petrochemicals said that the suggestions & grievances of the industry have been taken note of, and the Department will work on those in coordination with other Departments of Government of India to resolve issues wherever possible.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Manipal Hospitals Bangalore collaborates with its Patient Faisal to spread awareness about Kyphoscoliosis through 'SCOLIOSIS INDIA' Campaign

Bengaluru Karnataka India, June 25 ANIPR Newswire The doctors at Manipal hospital, Old Airport Road, performed a very complicated and miraculous life-saving surgery on a 36-year-old patient suffering from severe Kyphoscoliosis with respirat...

Embassy Group safeguards students appearing for their SSLC Exams during Covid-19 pandemic

Bangalore Karnataka India, June 25 ANIBusinessWire India As the SSLC examinations have begun across Karnataka, Embassy Group, Indias leading Real Estate company, has stepped up to promote student safety during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic...

'Chelsea have always been a real force': Pep Guardiola ahead of clash

Ahead of the clash against Chelsea, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said their opponents have always been a real force. They have always been a real force. With Antonio Conte they won the league and that was four years ago, the clubs ...

Jofra Archer set to resume training after testing negative for coronavirus

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Thursday confirmed that Jofra Archer has tested negative for coronavirus and is free to start training from tomorrow. ECB took to Twitter and wrote UPDATE JofraArcher has tested negative for COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020