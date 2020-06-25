Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj govt slashes charges of COVID-19 testing at pvt labs

Although COVID-19 testing in government-run facilities was free, around 500 persons choose to go to private labs every day, said Patel, who also holds the health portfolio. Meanwhile, reacting to the announcement, leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani said people should not be charged more than Rs 1,000 for coronavirus test.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:28 IST
Guj govt slashes charges of COVID-19 testing at pvt labs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a relief to citizens, the Gujarat government on Thursday reduced the rates for COVID-19 tests conducted at private laboratories from Rs 4,000 to Rs 2,500. The announcement has come 10 days after senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel claimed that test rates at private laboratories in Gujarat were higher than in many states.

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said government- authorized private laboratories will now charge Rs 2,500 instead of the present cost of Rs 4,000 for COVID-19 tests. "If a person visits the lab with a doctor's prescription, then he or she will have to pay Rs 2,500. The charges will be Rs 3,000 if a laboratory assistant is called home to collect samples," Patel said, adding that the new fee structure will come into effect immediately.

Moreover, private laboratories will lose their licenses if they charge more than the stipulated fee, he said. Although COVID-19 testing in government-run facilities was free, around 500 persons choose to go to private labs every day, said Patel, who also holds the health portfolio.

Meanwhile, reacting to the announcement, the leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani said people should not be charged more than Rs 1,000 for coronavirus test. Earlier in a tweet on June 15, Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel had asked why Ahmedabad-based private laboratories were charging Rs 4,500 for a COVID-19 test when the rate for the same was Rs 2,200 in Mumbai.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Shutdowns expected in some U.S. areas as coronavirus spikes -Kudlow

Spikes in novel U.S. coronavirus cases will likely trigger closures in some places but not a nationwide shutdown, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, as a number of states recorded a record rise in infections.There w...

Hedge funds pocket $1.7 bln as Wirecard goes bust

Coatue Management and nine other hedge funds likely earned more than 1.5 billion euros 1.7 billion this week on bets against Wirecard after the German payments firm collapsed on Thursday.Wirecard shares crashed to 2.5 euros on Thursday from...

Trivendra Singh Rawat inspects 750-bed COVID care centre at Cricket stadium in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday inspected the 750-bed COVID care centre set up at the International Cricket stadium in Dehradun. According to an official statement, COVID-19 patients kept at the facility will be...

Inter defender Škriniar banned for 3 matches, Conte for 1

Inter Milan defender Milan kriniar was suspended for three matches on Thursday following his red card in the match against Sassuolo. Inter coach Antonio Conte will also be suspended for Sundays match at Parma, where a victory will be crucia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020