Over 25 lakh officers registered for online training module on checking COVID: Jitendra Singh

More than 25 lakh officers have registered themselves for an online training module for capacity-building to effectively fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:40 IST
More than 25 lakh officers have registered themselves for an online training module for capacity-building to effectively fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. The integrated government online training (iGOT) platform has been made functional by the Centre for building capacity of healthcare staff involved in containing the pandemic. Addressing an event here, the minister said that so far over 25 lakh officers have registered on iGoT, fitted to the training needs of frontline workers tackling COVID-19. He said the training module will help an IAS officer become a corona warrior. During the event, Singh launched the IAS Civil List-2020 and its e-version. He said that the dynamic list will help select right officer for right assignment based on available profile, and is a vital source of information for the general public about the officers manning various posts, according to an official statement. This is 65th edition of IAS civil list and the second e-civil list with photographs of the IAS officers of all the state cadres, it said. The list also contains the information of officers as per batch, cadre state, present posting, pay and allowances, education and superannuation, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Singh said that the push given to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in the last 5-6 years by Narendra Modi government resulted in a number of innovations and reforms for public good. Referring to the steps taken since May 2014, he said the decisions to do away with the practice of getting documents attested by a gazetted officer, three-month central government stint as Assistant Secretaries for IAS officers in the beginning of their career, and the PM’s excellence awards of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) were revolutionary in nature. The minister said that the proposal for establishment of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is at an advanced stage and when introduced, it will provide level-playing field to candidates. The NRA will conduct computer-based online Common Eligibility Test for recruitment to non-gazetted posts with test centres in every district. Singh said that all these reforms and initiatives will ultimately lead to ease of governance, resulting in ease of living.

