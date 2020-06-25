Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand Cong protests fuel price hike

The PCC chief said the protest is an attempt to draw the attention of the state and central governments to "the plight of people overburdened by the consistently rising prices of petrol and diesel".

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:19 IST
Uttarakhand Cong protests fuel price hike

The opposition Congress in Uttarakhand on Thursday hit the streets in the state capital to protest the hike in petrol and diesel prices in the country. Led by Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh and vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana, Congress workers holding placards marched through the Rajpur Road in protest against the "consistent" hike in fuel prices across the country.  The PCC chief said the protest is an attempt to draw the attention of the state and central governments to "the plight of people overburdened by the consistently rising prices of petrol and diesel".       "It is a double blow for people already distressed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged lockdown," Singh said. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 79.92 per litre from Rs 79.76, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.02 a litre from Rs 79.88, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT). The 19th daily increase in rates since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs. In 19 straight days, diesel price has gone up by Rs 10.63 per litre. Petrol price has been hiked on 18 occasions since June 7 and now totals to Rs 8.66 a litre.

PTI ALM DPB DPB.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

TN faulted on quota for economically weaker citizens: PIL

The Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre and Tamil Nadu government on a PIL seeking to declare as unconstitutional a recent state revenue department order not to issue income or assets certificates to the economically w...

Home isolation of COVID-19 patients decided on June 21: MHA

The Centre on Thursday said a decision on home-isolation of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi was taken on June 21 at a high level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others....

Disney shares drop as company delays reopening of California Disneyland

Shares of Walt Disney Co dropped 2.4 on Thursday after the media company delayed the reopening of theme parks and resort hotels in California, following a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.The reopening of Disneyland Park and Disne...

UK opposition Labour Party sacks education spokeswoman Long-Bailey

The new leader of Britains main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, sacked his education spokeswoman Rebecca Long-Bailey on Thursday after she shared an article online which included a reference to what he called an anti-Semitic conspira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020