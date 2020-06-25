Left Menu
Development News Edition

83 die in Bihar due to thunderstorms, CM announces Rs 4 lakhs ex gratia

At least 83 people died due to thunderstorms in Bihar in the last 24 hours, according to Chief Minister's Office.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:49 IST
83 die in Bihar due to thunderstorms, CM announces Rs 4 lakhs ex gratia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 83 people died due to thunderstorms in Bihar in the last 24 hours, according to Chief Minister's Office. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Rs 4 lakhs each for the families of deceased.

Thirteen people died in Gopalganj, 8 each in Madhubani and Nawada, 6 each in Baghalpur and Siwan, 5 each in Darbhanga, Banka, East Champaran and 3 each in Khagaria and Aurangabad. Due to thunderstorms, two people each lost their lives in West Champaran, Kishanganj, Jamui, Jahanabad, Purnia, Supaul, Buxar, Kaimur while one death each was reported in Samastipur, Shivhar, Saran, Sitamarhi and Madhepura. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Validation of rapid antigen detection tests for COVID-19: ICMR invites applications from manufacturers

The ICMR on Thursday invited applications for validation of rapid antigen detection tests for COVID-19 from all manufacturers who have developed such kits as part of its efforts to scale up testing capacity with faster diagnosis. The rapid ...

Polish presidential vote puts government's reforms on the line

Poles vote on Sunday in a closely-fought presidential election critical to the nationalist Law and Justice PiS governments hopes of implementing its conservative agenda, including judicial reforms the European Union says undermine democracy...

Kanimozhi writes to Sitharaman to consider waving interest on loans taken by women SHGs for moratorium period

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Union Finance Minister over the COVID-19 Regulatory Package by the Reserve Bank of India RBI, requesting her to consider waiving the interest amount on loans taken by women self-help groups SHGs for mor...

Relatives accept bodies of father,son; hope to get justice

The relatives of two traders, who died in a hospital at nearby Tuticorin district after being allegedly beaten up by police, accepted the bodies of the deceased on Thursday, expressing hope they would get justice and following assurances gi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020