Bar owner found hanging in Pune

A 43-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of a restaurant-cum-bar owned by him in Sinhagad Road area here on Thursday morning, police said. Police suspect that the deceased, Premnath Shetty, committed suicide due to the financial losses he suffered in his business due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A note left behind by him indicated so, police said. "He was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his restaurant-cum-bar on Thursday morning. It seems that he committed suicide during the night," Nandkishor Shelke, senior inspector of Sinhagad Road Police Station, said.

"The deceased left behind a suicide note, in which he stated that no one should be held responsible for his action. The note indicates that he was facing hardships due to the lockdown and suffering from financial crunch as his hotel business was hit," he added.

Shelke said that a case of accidental death has been registered in this connection and investigation was on..