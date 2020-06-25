Left Menu
PTI | Tirunelveli | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:21 IST
Famous TN halwa store owner found dead in hospital

The owner of the famous century-old 'Iruttu kadai halwa' store here, a well-known name in Tamil Nadu among sweet lovers, was found hanging at a hospital where he had been admitted recently following illeness and tested positive for COVID-19, police said. Hari Singh (80) was found hanging at the ward of the private hospital where he had been admitted recently, a senior police official said.

The family members of the deceased, a native of Rajasthan who had migrated to this town in southern Tamil Nadu, have also been since quarantined. Located near the famous Nellaippar temple in this town, the century-old 'Iruttu kadai' derived its name from the fact that the shop sold its unique, lip-smacking freshly made halwa only from the evening till night daily, drawing huge crowds of sweet lovers.

The shop only used a zero watt bulb during business hours. The unique halwa was relished by those with a sweet tooth across different age groups.

The delicacy is popular among Tamils living in other countries like Sri Lanka and Malaysia..

