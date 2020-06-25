Left Menu
Odisha frames new guidelines for hospitals following spike in COVID cases among staff

The hospitals were told to set up fever clinics and reserve an isolated area for management of suspected/confirmed cases of novel-coronavirus which will be managed by a group of employees, who have not been deployed in other areas of the facility. No patient who is detected positive shall be transferred to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital unless being stabilised and transportable, the DMET order said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:24 IST
Following a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases among hospital workers, the Odisha government has framed a fresh set of guidelines for infection prevention and control (IPC) in those facilities, an official said on Thursday. In an order, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) said private hospitals in the state will bear the cost of the treatment of their workers if they get infected in course of duty.

The order came after a total of 33 healthcare workers tested positive for novel coronavirus in three hospitals in Bhubneswar and Cuttack since Monday. Of them, 32 belong to two private hospitals. Six private hospitals were served show-cause notices for not adhering to health and safety protocols, officials said.

"The promoter and/or the management of private hospitals also owe responsibility for implementation of the infection prevention and control measures," said the order issued on Wednesday night. The DMET said that all private hospitals must ensure completion of training of its staff on IPC within seven days and submit a certificate to the authorities concerned.

It also asked the private facilities to follow the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the management of healthcare experts working in Covid-19 and non-COVID-19 areas of a hospital. The hospitals were told to set up fever clinics and reserve an isolated area for management of suspected/confirmed cases of novel-coronavirus which will be managed by a group of employees, who have not been deployed in other areas of the facility.

No patient who is detected positive shall be transferred to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital unless being stabilised and transportable, the DMET order said. Referral and transfer shall be done only with intimation to and confirmation from referred hospitals, it said.

It said no public conveyance shall be allowed for the transportation of COVID-19 patients and they have to be shifted in dedicated ambulances. Meanwhile, in a joint verification drive by the health department and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, it was found that several private hospitals have flouted guidelines leading to spread of Covid-19 infection among healthcare workers, BMC Commissioner P C Chaudhary said.

"These hospitals were show-caused and directed to comply with the guidelines within two days. Otherwise, the authorities will be forced to seal them," he said. Official sources said the number of hospitals that were served show-cause notices is six.

