Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanimozhi writes to Sitharaman to consider waving interest on loans taken by women SHGs for moratorium period

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Union Finance Minister over the COVID-19 Regulatory Package by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), requesting her to consider waiving the interest amount on loans taken by women self-help groups (SHGs) for moratorium period by commercial banks, cooperative banks, all-India Financial Institutions and NBFCs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:40 IST
Kanimozhi writes to Sitharaman to consider waving interest on loans taken by women SHGs for moratorium period
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. Image Credit: ANI

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Union Finance Minister over the COVID-19 Regulatory Package by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), requesting her to consider waiving the interest amount on loans taken by women self-help groups (SHGs) for moratorium period by commercial banks, cooperative banks, all-India Financial Institutions and NBFCs. The DMK leader, through the letter, also said that she had received several representations "from the members of SHGs for women that few banks, micro finance institutions coercing members to pay their debts with interest despite the RBI giving a six-month moratorium on repayment of loans."

She said that this has been happening, despite the RBI circular which directed repayment schedule of installments and all subsequent due dates, as also the tenor for such loans, maybe shifted across the board by six months between March 1, 2020, to August 31, 2020." Therefore, she posed a request to the Finance Minister to ensure "people are not coerced for repayment of loans."

The RBI had announced a moratorium on loan EMIs till August 31, 2020 as a measure to help people whose jobs, businesses were affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown which was enforced to prevent its spread. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand were handed the right to host the 2023 Womens World Cup soccer tournament by a comfortable margin after a vote by the FIFA Council on Thursday. Their joint proposal beat a rival bid from Colombia to host the tourna...

UPDATE 1-U.S. imposes sanctions on companies operating in Iran's metals sector

The United States on Thursday blacklisted four steel, aluminum and iron companies operating in Irans metals sector, as well as sales agents of Irans largest steel manufacturer it said generate tens of millions of dollars for Tehrans metals ...

'Faces of the conquerors': Trump trip to Rushmore draws fire

President Donald Trumps plans to kick off Independence Day with a showy display at Mount Rushmore are drawing sharp criticism from Native Americans who view the monument as a desecration of land violently stolen from them and used to pay ho...

Is Alexa & Katie Season 5 renewed or Season 4 ended the Netflix series?

While Alexa Katie Season 4 just had a recent streaming on Netflix, many fans are expecting Season 5 to be renewed. Earlier, a news broke out that the fourth season would mark end to the series. Read further to know more in details.Has Netf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020