CPI(M) MLA in Himachal seeks convening of special Assembly Session

The lone CPI(M) MLA in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday demanded convening of a special session of the Assembly for discussing the handling of COVID-19 in the state. Earlier, over 20 MLAs, including from the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress, had formally submitted a request to Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar for convening the special Assembly session to discuss the handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:09 IST
The lone CPI(M) MLA in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday demanded convening of a special session of the Assembly for discussing the handling of COVID-19 in the state. Rakesh Singha, who represents Theog constituency, said the special Assembly session should be immediately called to discuss whether or not health infrastructure has been adequately strengthened in the state to properly handle COVID-19.

Besides, discussions should also take place in the Assembly on how much funds have been collected under the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA)'s State Disaster Response Fund and where the money has been utilised, he added. Earlier, over 20 MLAs, including from the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress, had formally submitted a request to Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar for convening the special Assembly session to discuss the handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

