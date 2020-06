MP CM visits Chinna Jeeyar ashram in Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday visited the ashram ofreligious guru Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna JeeyarSwamy at Shamshabad near here

Chouhan, who arrived in the city on Thursday evening metChinna Jeeyar Swamy and sought his blessings, BJP and policesources said

After an overnight stay he will be travelling to Mysuruon Friday, they added.