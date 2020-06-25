Northern Railway GM inspects COVID care centre set up at Delhi's Shakurbasti railway station

General Manager Northern and North Central Railway, Rajiv Chaudhry here on Thursday visited the COVID Care Centre set up at Shakurbasti Railway station. The Centre has been created using 50 Isolation coaches provided for this purpose. He took stock of the facility and was briefed about the work done by Northern Railway in maintaining the coaches and the premises, read a statement.

Addressing Railway and government officials present there, Chaudhry encouraged and appreciated the efforts being put in by them to mitigate the suffering of the people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interacting with the media, Chaudhry said that the Indian Railways will put in all its efforts and resources to help the nation overcome this crisis.

"As more and more patients are coming in to stay in these coaches we are enhancing the amenities," he said. He also added that 503 isolation coaches have been placed in different stations of Delhi Area to be used as COVID care centers by the Delhi government if need arises. The coaches at Shakurbasti are working as an extension of Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Pitampura, this way it will be easier for admission and monitoring of the patients. Very mild to mild cases are being admitted here.Northern Railway will be responsible for the basic infrastructure and maintenance of the premises. Cleaning and sanitization of platforms, housekeeping materials, management of Bio-toilets, power and electric supply arrangements, watering, communication facilities, signage and marking of different areas will be provided by the Railway.

Oxygen cylinders in the coaches have been provided by the Railways. The Railway Protection force will provide security at the railway station premises and the platform area where the coaches have been placed. (ANI)