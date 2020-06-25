Delhi records 3,390 fresh cases, 64 more die due to COVID-19

The national capital recorded 3,390 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to 73,780, and the death toll due to the disease to 2,175, authorities said. Since last Thursday, the case count in the city has touched or breached the 3,000-mark on six out of seven days. On Wednesday, Delhi had witnessed 3,788 cases. On Friday, the number was 3,947, the highest single-day spike here. As many as 64 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from coronavirus now stands at 2,429, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

With 3,788 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, Delhi had overtaken Mumbai as the city with the highest number of cases. As many as 44,765 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 26,586 active cases, it said. As many as 17,305 tests were conducted on Thursday. A total of 4,38,012 tests have been conducted till date -- 23,053 tests per million population, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 15,159, it said. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by around 6 per cent every day.