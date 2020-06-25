Tik Tok star found hanging at her house in east Delhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:01 IST
A 16-year-old Tik Tok star alleged hanged herself at her residence in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area, police said on Thursday. The deceased girl had over one million followers on the short-video platform, and another 1.35 lakh on Instagram.
Police said they received information regarding the incident on Wednesday. Her father found her hanging around 9 pm, they said. Later, police were informed about the incident.
No suicide note was recovered from near the body. The body was sent to Subzi Mandi Mortuary for post-morterm. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Thursday, a senior police officer said.
The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, the officer said..
