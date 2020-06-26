Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Minister Shripad Naik inaugurates Defence Conclave 2020 Gujarat

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Thursday inaugurated two-day Defence Conclave 2020 Gujarat via video conferencing and said that strong defence capabilities would help the nation safeguarding the prosperity "generated in the last few decades".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 05:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 05:09 IST
Union Minister Shripad Naik inaugurates Defence Conclave 2020 Gujarat
Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Thursday inaugurated two-day Defence Conclave 2020 Gujarat via video conferencing and said that strong defence capabilities would help the nation safeguarding the prosperity "generated in the last few decades". Addressing the conclave, Naik said, "Strong defence capabilities would help the nation in safeguarding the prosperity generated over the last couple of decades and also protect key economic interests like trade routes and safety going forward."

"Focus on developing a strong domestic capability in defence would be a great economic growth impetus and also help in skilled job creation in manufacturing, a key need and priority for the nation," he added. The minister said that the huge opportunity and clear vision of the Centre for the defence sector "have attracted the attention of not only a few large players but also a large number of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs)".

Naik said that the slowing down/saturation of markets in other sectors has also been responsible for directing their interest towards the unexplored defence sector which promises sustained business opportunities. "I have been informed that there are already over 8,000 plus MSMEs who serve this strategic sector as tiered vendors to ordnance factories and defence public sector companies. There is a need to expand this base by hand-holding more and more MSMEs to participate," he said.

Speaking on the significance of Gujarat in its role in defence, Naik said that the state has emerged as an excellent infrastructure facility and can offer both forward and backward supply chain linkages to the defence and aerospace manufacturing sector. "The growth drivers for Gujarat include its vast coastline of 1,600 kilometres with well-connected ports, the MSME engineering companies proving entire supply chain for the defence sector, premier educational institutes in management, engineering, design, research and development, infrastructure planning and world-class shipbuilding and repairing facility," he stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool fans turn the city red after breaking 30-year Premiership drought

Thousands of Liverpool fans celebrated their Premier League title win outside the clubs Anfield Stadium on Thursday as their 30 year wait for the league crown finally came to an end.Juergen Klopps side secured the title after second-placed ...

U.S. watchdog finds flaws in govt pandemic response, chews out Transport Dept, SBA

A U.S. government watchdog gave a blunt review of the shortcomings in the governments response to the pandemic on Thursday that included the sending of nearly 1.4 billion to deceased Americans, and the collection of incomplete and inconsist...

Chilean copper miner Codelco halts Chuquicamata smelter and refinery amid coronavirus

Chilean copper miner Codelco said on Thursday it was suspending refinery and foundry operations at its sprawling Chuquicamata division to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus. The worlds biggest copper miner said the measure was tr...

U.S. finds Bangladesh improving anti-trafficking efforts in annual report

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, June 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Bangladesh has improved its efforts to combat human trafficking but must do more to increase convictions and investigate cases involving Rohingyas, according to the U.S. government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020