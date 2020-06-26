Left Menu
Boycott of Chinese products must be done 'slowly but surely', say Hyderabad dealers

As people across the country are pushing for a nationwide boycott of 'Made in China' items in wake of the Galwan Valley clash on June 15, dealers across Hyderabad say that Chinese products must be boycotted "slowly but surely".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-06-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 07:55 IST
Rajeev, CEO of Regal Sports and Fitness Company, speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As people across the country are pushing for a nationwide boycott of 'Made in China' items in wake of the Galwan Valley clash on June 15, dealers across Hyderabad say that Chinese products must be boycotted "slowly but surely". "It is fine that the government is putting pressure that the Indian importers must produce and sell in India but there are some products that are not manufactured in India at all," Rajeev, CEO of Regal Sports and Fitness Company, told ANI.

He added, "We do not mind manufacturing in India but you have to give us time for this. If the demand goes down, why would I go into manufacturing if there is no demand? Moreover, if the supply of raw materials is stopped, the employees' jobs will be in danger because of the pressure on the owner." Another dealer, Deep of Sajdeev Sports, said that the Centre must come out with guidelines for every sector. "We cannot stop this suddenly and we must slowly work towards boycotting the products. If you all of a sudden say to boycott Chinese products, it is not possible," he said.

"A certain set of guidelines by the Centre must be issued and then slowly we must reduce the import from China. By doing this, we would have put a stop to it within a year," he added. As many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the clash. In the Corps Commander level talks between India and China at Moldo on Monday, both sides have reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, Indian Army said on Thursday. (ANI)

