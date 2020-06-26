Bihar lightning strike toll climbs to 92, RJD demands Rs 10 lakh aid for kin of each deceased

The death toll due to thunderstorm and lightning strikes in Bihar has now climbed to 92, the state Disaster Management Department (DMD) said on Friday. On Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Speaking to ANI, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav conveyed deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and appealed to the state government to provide immediate financial assistance to the aggrieved families. Yadav said an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each should be given to the families of the deceased as all belonged to framers or poor families and their financial state is very weak.

"It is a black day for us. People have died due to lightning strikes. We are getting information that more people are affected by the incident. We appeal the government to provide immediate relief and financial assistance to the kin of deceased," one of the victims family members said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had expressed condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to heavy rain and lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. (ANI)