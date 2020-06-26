Left Menu
Central team visits micro-containment zones in Ahmedabad

The team is on a one-day visit of Gujarat and expected to visit containment zones as well as civil hospital in the city, the worst-hit by COVID-1 in the state. The team started its visit from Vasantnagar township in the Gota area of the city, a micro-containment zone, and collected information about the steps taken by the authorities to contain the spread of virus, said the officials.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-06-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 12:48 IST
A central team, led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, visited different areas of Ahmedabad city on Friday morning to review the measures undertaken by the authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus, said officials. The team is on a one-day visit of Gujarat and expected to visit containment zones as well as civil hospital in the city, the worst-hit by COVID-1 in the state.

The team started its visit from Vasantnagar township in the Gota area of the city, a micro-containment zone, and collected information about the steps taken by the authorities to contain the spread of virus, said the officials. The team also understood the functioning of mobile clinic vans, named as'Dhanvantari Arogya Rath', launched earlier this month by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to conduct health check-up of people and distribute medicines.

The team then visited micro-containment zones in different areas, including a housing society near Mansi circle, a locality in Shahpur and another society in the Shahibaug area. In the evening, the team is expected to meet Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and health department officials.

On Thursday, the Union health Ministry had announced that its teams will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and 29 to take stock of the coronavirus situation in these states. Gujarat has so far reported over 29,500 coronavirus cases and 1,750 deaths. The COVID-19 death rate of Gujarat is amongst the highest at 5.93 per cent in the country.

In Ahmedabad, which has so far registered 19,839 cases and 1,390 deaths, the death rate is as high as 7 per cent..

