Shah saddened with loss of lives due to lightning, heavy rains in UP and Bihar

Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah has condoled the loss of lives due to lightning and heavy rains in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. "Deeply saddened with the loss many precious lives due to lightning and heavy rains in Bihar and UP," Shri Amit Shah said in a tweet.

The Union Home Minister said, "Rescue and Relief Operations are in full swing in both the States".

"My heartfelt condolences to families of the victims of this tragic disaster and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," said Shri Amit Shah.

(With Inputs from PIB)