Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:52 p.m.

Mizoram reports two more COVID-19 cases as the state's tally rises to 147. 2:43 p.m.

Twelve-hour night curfew will be implemented in Assam from Friday along with a 14-day complete lockdown in Guwahati, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says. The Maharashtra government asks Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to deploy staff in the city's private hospitals to verify medical bills being charged from the COVID-19 patients.

2:28 p.m. Pakistan records the lowest single-day spike in coronavirus cases after a month.

2:22 p.m. Rajasthan reports 91 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death.

1:51 p.m. ITBP chief visits the newly created COVID-19 care facility in Delhi.

1:48 p.m. Families of the policemen who died while discharging duty in the fight against COVID-19 can stay in government accommodation till the respective staffer's retirement date, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says.

1:45 p.m. Delhi government will set up ICU beds on a large scale at its three hospitals, CM Arvind Kejriwal says.

1:29 p.m. Thirty new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry as UT's tally climbs to 534.

Odisha reports 218 new COVID-19 cases as the state's tally crosses 6,000. 1:23 p.m.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel seeks extension of Centre's food scheme till September. 1:17 p.m.

Scientists have developed a detailed snapshot of the neurological complications in COVID-19 patients. 12:46 p.m.

A central team, led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, visits different areas of Ahmedabad city to review the measures undertaken by the authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials say. HC declines to entertain plea for distributing customs seized PPE kits to healthcare workers.

12:38 p.m. Marks for canceled CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams to be based on students' best performing subjects, according to the board's four-point assessment scheme.

12:20 p.m. Texas Governor pauses further reopening of the economy amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

12:16 p.m. All efforts would be made to control the spread of coronavirus in the city and there will be no fresh lockdown, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa says.

11:58 a.m. CBSE notifies its assessment scheme for pending class 10 and 12 exams.

1:40 a.m. PM Narendra Modi launches 'Atma Nirbhar UP Rozgar Abhiyan'.

11:34 a.m. The largest wholesale market at Hyderabad's Begum Bazar will remain shut from June 28 to July 5 in view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent days, the city Kirana Merchants Association says.

Twelve more people test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal, total count of 172. 11:28 a.m.

A serological survey to undertake a comprehensive analysis of COVID-19 in Delhi and prepare a broad strategy to combat the pandemic will be carried out in the national capital from Saturday, the Union Home Ministry says. 11:09 a.m.

The presidential election campaign in the US appears to have gathered steam despite the raging coronavirus pandemic in the country, with President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden exchanging barbs. 11:04 a.m.

The Centre has informed Kerala that state-specific protocols, as demanded by it, for bringing back expatriates from overseas cannot be implemented since it cannot interfere with procedures in foreign countries, Union Minister V Muraleedharan says. 10:56 a.m.

India registers over 17,000 COVID-19 daily cases for the first time as the death toll crosses 15,000-mark in the country. 10:53 a.m.

Scientists identify six potential drug targets for COVID-19. 10:17 a.m.

A mosque in Bhiwandi town of adjoining Thane district has been converted by its administrators into a temporary COVID-19 facility, where oxygen is provided free of cost to patients. 6:58 a.m.

No reason for any country to include coal in COVID-19 recovery plans, and investments should instead be made in non-polluting energy sources, UN Chief Antonio Guterres says.