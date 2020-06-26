BSF intensifies patrolling along international borders in Jammu

Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified patrolling along the international borders in Jammu as Pakistan is trying hard to infiltrate terrorists and are using drones to send arms and ammunition to India. Despite harsh weather conditions, these security personnel are working day and night to guard the international borders and stop the occurrence of any sort of untoward incidents from the neighbouring country.

"We are doing our duties enthusiastically. We are patrolling the area for 24 hours. We are also checking tunnels and are ready to shoot down drone coming from Pakistan's side, said a BSF personnel while talking to ANI. "We are guarding the border to stop the infiltration from Pakistan's side. We are trying our level best and are ready to face any challenge for the country," said another BSF personnel deployed at the international borders in Jammu.

A Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and some grenades, was shot down by the BSF along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Pakistan is also sending illegal consignments of narcotics and drugs and is also indulged in infiltrating terrorist ranks.

As per the data compiled by BSF, the paramilitary force which guards Indo-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border, there is almost 47 per cent rise in seizures of drugs like Heroin, Cannabis, Ganja etc from Indo-Pak border in first six months (till June 15) this year as compared to last six months of 2019. (ANI)