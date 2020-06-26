No coercive action against news anchor Amish Devgan, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed any coercive action against news anchor Amish Devgan in connection with several FIRs filed against him in different states over his alleged defamatory remark against Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, stayed any kind of coercive action against Devgan till the next date of hearing, first week of July.

The court also issued notices to the complainants and the states of Rajasthan, Telangana, and Maharashtra on the petition, which also sought quashing of the FIRs. Advocate Siddhartha Luthra, appearing for News 18 TV (Hindi) managing editor Amish Devgan, said that the applicant has issued a clarification and apology, and added that errors cannot be a criminal offence.

Relief is needed as Devgan is being called to Ajmer (Rajasthan) and other places in different states for questioning, Luthra said. FIRs have been registered against the news anchor in Rajasthan, Telangana, and Maharashtra. The apex court was hearing Devgan's plea seeking interim relief and quashing of FIRs registered against him over his alleged defamatory remarks against Chisti.

Devgan had, during a debate on his show, on June 15 allegedly used the term "Lootera Chisti", following which multiple FIRs were registered against him in different states. (ANI)