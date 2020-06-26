Rajasthan Congress pays tributes to Ladakh martyrs
The Rajasthan Congress on Friday paid homage to the soldiers martyred in the recent violent India-China faceoff in Ladakh. Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot attended one such programme at Shahid Smarak here. Similar events were held in other parts of the state. “We have gathered all to pay tribute to our martyrs. We are saluting our soldiers who laid down their lives defending the border. Today, the whole country stands with them,” Pilot said. He said the entire county is united on the issue of national security and demanded a clarification from the government on the situation on the Sino-India border. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the faceoff with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh on the night of June 15-16.
