MP: Opium worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Neemuch, 3 held

Three persons were arrestedon Friday in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh while trying to ferry50 kilograms of opium, worth Rs 50 lakh in the illicit market,to Rajasthan, police said

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a lorryon Mhow-Nasirabad Bypass Road and found 50 kgs of opium hiddenin a cabin near the driver's seat, Superintendent of PoliceManoj Kumar Rai said

"Pancha Ram and Bajranglal Vishnoi, both from Jodhpurin Rajasthan, have been arrested along with local residentBharulal Patidar. They have been booked under Narcotic Drugsand Psychotropic Substances Act. The opium is worth Rs 50 lakhin the international market," the SP said.