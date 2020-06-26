Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB governor urges speedy and transparent distribution of Cyclone Amphan relief material

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday urged the state government to carry out "speedy and transparent" distribution of relief material to those who have been affected by Cyclone Amphan. He said there are worrisome reports about political favouritism creeping in the distribution of relief material. Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal on May 20, killing 96 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:36 IST
WB governor urges speedy and transparent distribution of Cyclone Amphan relief material

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday urged the state government to carry out "speedy and transparent" distribution of relief material to those who have been affected by Cyclone Amphan. He said there are worrisome reports about political favouritism creeping in the distribution of relief material.

Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal on May 20, killing 96 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction. The cyclone was more severe in East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas and also Kolkata, Dhankar said in a statement.

The governor appreciated the formation of an all political party panel to look into the relief work and maintained that such a move will succeed only with "effective" support of the government and its administration. He also expressed concern about the serious allegations of corruption and nepotism in relief distribution which had led to serious law and order problems in the affected areas, where BDO offices have been gheraoed and some representatives of the political party publicly thrashed.

Dhankhar exhorted that relief distribution is a state function and has to be carried out by the officials concerned. Abandonment of such relief work in favour of political party workers is illegal, he said. "Before this takes an unmanageable dimension, officials responsible for this omission and commission be dealt as per law," he said. The governor said the undue benefit that has gone to non-entitled beneficiaries must be recovered and they be suitably dealt with according to law. The Trinamool Congress leadership has dismissed charges of corruption and nepotism in distribution of relief material, saying some stray incidents were being projected to malign the party.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Italy's artisans anxious as brands haggle to bridge luxury gap

With unsold luxury handbags and clothing gathering dust in their workshops, Italys artisans fear for their future as brands cut orders and in some cases demand discounts and payment delays. Italy accounts for around 40 of global luxury good...

No 2020 Davis Cup finals because of cornavirus

The Davis Cup mens tennis competition has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will pick up again in 2021. Matches were scheduled for this September and the Davis Cup finals were set for November in Madrid.Now the...

AP govt plans to ink pact with Amul next month

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday said it plans to sign an agreement with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd GCMMF that owns Amul brand, next month for development of the dairy sector in the state. The issue was discuss...

SC stays proceedings in 3 FIRs lodged against scribes in West Bengal

The Supreme Court Friday stayed further proceedings in three FIRs lodged in West Bengal against some persons, including editors of a news web portal, regarding articles published by them. The apex court also issued notices to the West Benga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020