Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram destroys narcotics worth Rs 9 crore on international day against drug abuse

Narcotic drugs valued at over Rs 9 crore were destroyed in Mizoram on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday, officials said here.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:33 IST
Mizoram destroys narcotics worth Rs 9 crore on international day against drug abuse

Narcotic drugs valued at over Rs 9 crore were destroyed in Mizoram on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday, officials said here. Chief Minister Zoramthanga also made a clarion call to fight the menace of drug abuse which claimed at least 29 lives in the state this year.

"In order to fight the menace let us all try our level best to fight against drug abuse," Zoramthanga said in a video message. It is the duty and responsibility of every citizen to fight against drug abuse, he said.

Different types of drugs worth over Rs 9.28 crore seized by the state excise and narcotics department since June last year were burnt in an incinerator at a zoological park near Aizawl. Mizoram Journalist Association president Zonunsanga Khiangte who burnt the drugs lauded the department for their efforts to curtail the growing menace of drug abuse in the state.

Excise and Narcotics commissioner Ngurchungnunga Sailo said the destroyed drugs included 6.8 kg of heroin, 5 lakh tablets of Methamphetamine, 173.1 kg of ganja (cannabis), 5,858 capsules and 3,062 tablets of Tramadol, 3,299 tablets of Alprazolam and 367 tablets of Nitrazepam. According to the department's record, at least 29 people, including three women, have died of drug abuse in Mizoram this year till June 26.

A total of 55 people, including 13 women, died due to abuse of heroin and other drugs in 2019. Since 1984, when the first drug-related death due to heroin was reported in the state, 1,608 people have died due to substance abuse, officials said.

The United Nations in 1987 decided to observe June 26 as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking as an expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Ministry holds third meeting with OFB employees' unions on its corporatisation

The Defence Ministry held a meeting with three employee unions of the Ordnance Factory Board OFB to address their concerns regarding its corporatisation, according to an official statement on Friday. The meeting on Thursday was the third su...

Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count goes beyond 20,000-mark

With the addition of 219 new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, its tally of patients crossed the 20,000-mark on Friday, the state health department said. The number of cases in the district now stands at ...

Athletics-Fudge to step down as British Athletics' head of endurance

Barry Fudge will step down from his role as British Athletics Head of Endurance at the end of the month, the governing body said on Friday. Fudge was appointed to the role in December 2013 and was part of the team that guided Mo Farah to fo...

Mexico City police chief shot in assassination attempt, blames drug cartel

Mexico Citys chief of police was shot and injured and two of his bodyguards killed in a dramatic assassination attempt early on Friday that he quickly blamed on one of Mexicos most powerful drug gangs, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel CJNG...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020