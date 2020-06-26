Rajasthan reports 364 fresh coronavirus cases, one death

One person died of coronavirus infection while 364 people tested positive for the disease in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 16,660 and the death toll to 380, official data showed. The lone death was reported from Jodhpur.

Jaipur reported a maximum of 60 cases, while Bharatpur reported 43 cases. Sirohi, Pali, Kota, Barmer and Jodhpur reported 42, 41, 29, 27 and 25 cases respectively. Fourteen cases were reported from Karauli followed by 13 in Bikaner and 11 in Jalore besides cases in other districts, according to an official report here.

Of the total cases, 12,772 have been discharged while 3,218 are active cases in the state..