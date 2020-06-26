India, Germany resolve to boost cooperation in combating COVID-19 pandemic
India and Germany on Friday vowed to boost cooperation in dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply of medicines, equipment and technology India and Germany held virtual Foreign Secretary level consultations with Harsh Vardhan Shringla and his German counterpart Miguel Berger discussing bilateral cooperation in various areas They exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:19 IST
India and Germany on Friday vowed to boost cooperation in dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply of medicines, equipment and technology
India and Germany held virtual Foreign Secretary level consultations with Harsh Vardhan Shringla and his German counterpart Miguel Berger discussing bilateral cooperation in various areas
They exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said. "The two sides took stock of the extensive cooperation in addressing the challenges of COVID-19, including supply of medicines, equipment and technology," the MEA said. They agreed to advance the various areas of bilateral cooperation and initiate consultations in the context of India’s upcoming membership of the UN Security Council (2021-22) and G20 Presidency (2022), and Germany's present membership of the UN Security Council and forthcoming Presidency of the European Union, it said.
ALSO READ
Brazil prosecutors expand probe into Vale's efforts to shield workers from COVID-19
SDMC reserves Punjabi Bagh crematorium ground for bodies of COVID-19 victims
Throughout COVID-19 recovery, 'plummeting’ clean energy costs can help climate action
World Bank approves $450m grant for Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery by improving roads
South Korean doctors find risk factors for severe COVID-19 cases