Gujarat CM holds meeting with Central health team

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday held a meeting with a Central team led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal and apprised it about his government's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 22:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday held a meeting with a Central team led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal and apprised it about his government's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. The two-member team led by Agarwal was on a one-day visit to Gujarat to review the measures undertaken by the authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In the evening, Agarwal met Rupani at his official residence in Gandhinagar, said a release by the Gujarat government. With the help of 'CM Dashboard' system, Ruapni gave Agarwal an overview of the functioning of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and its COVID-19 ward.

The Dashboard has a video wall with CCTV feed from the hospital. The release claimed that the central team was impressed with this system which enables the chief minister to supervise the functioning of the hospital directly.

Earlier during the day, the two-member team visited some micro-containment zones, a private hospital, and the main control room of '108' ambulance service in Ahmedabad city before holding a meeting with top officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. It also visited a specially created COVID-19 ward in the Cancer Hospital adjacent to the main civil hospital.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had announced that its teams will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana between June 26 and 29 to take stock of the coronavirus situation in these states.

