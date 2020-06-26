Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs CPCB to lay down action plan to abate harmful impact of pesticides on human health, soil

National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor and lay down action plan to minimise the harmful impact of pesticides on human health and soil.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:09 IST
NGT directs CPCB to lay down action plan to abate harmful impact of pesticides on human health, soil
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to monitor and lay down action plan to minimise the harmful impact of pesticides on human health and soil. A bench headed by NGT chairperson, Justice AK Goel asked CPCB to lay down an action plan on abating harmful impact of pesticides on human health and soil in coordination with the State PCBs.

The tribunal said that an appropriate protocol may be evolved for the purpose and circulated to the concerned agencies within four months. NGT direction came after observing report of Ministry of Agriculture.

Ministry told the tribunal that the insecticides and pesticides are not to be blamed alone for the soil pollution but there are many other leading causes of soil pollution too. It further apprised that if the pesticides are used judiciously as per the label claims as approved by the Registration Committee they do not pose any risk. Ministry of Agriculture told the court that the use of pesticides is of paramount importance for food security of our growing population and combating the vector-borne diseases prevalent in the country.

However, Government of India is aware and concerned that chemical pesticides are inherently toxic in nature and hence for their safe use needed to be regulated, hence, enacted the Insecticides Act 1968 and Rules were framed in l97l. The government came up with a Central Sector Scheme known as Integrated Pest Management during the 1990s through which it holds Farmer Field Schools (FFSs), short-duration training programmes and season-long training programmes, where the farmers are taught and trained in identification of pests and their natural enemies, and to use various cultural, mechanical and biological control methods to manage these pests below the threshold levels. They are taught to use chemical pesticides judiciously and as a last resort.

The Central and state governments organize training to farmers on safe and judicious use of pesticides including disposal of pesticides and used containers etc. The information on harmful effects of pesticides and observance of safety in their use is also provided to the farmers during 'Krishi Melas' and other interactive meetings with farmers including the training organized by the 35 Central Integrated Pest Management Centers across the country and also 645 Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), State Agriculture Universities and State Government wherein specialized scientists impart training to the farmers.

The bench was hearing Shailesh Singh plea seeking directions to restrict the use of chemical pesticides. The applicant had referred to a study of the King George Medical College, Lucknow and news articles published in newspapers to support his contention. Singh told the bench that around seven lakh hectares of agricultural land in Aligarh division had turned into barren land citing a press report. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Assam flood situation worsens; one more dead, over 2.53 lakh people affected

Flood waters entered 16 districts of Assam on Friday, affecting over 2.53 lakh people, while the death toll due to the deluge rose to 16 after one more person died, officials said. Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district in the state, follow...

Golf-McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19

Denny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from the ongoing Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, the Tour confirmed on Friday.Nick Watney was the first...

Two Yemeni men arrested for `duping' recuperating soldiers

Two Yemeni nationals have been arrested here for allegedly cheating six soldiers from their country who were undergoing treatment in Mumbai, the police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Fahd Radwan Al Mastari 33 and Ali Abdulgh...

Dolphins owner Ross pledges $13M to fighting racism

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross pledged 13 million over the next four years to combating systemic racism through his nonprofit RISE foundation. Growing up in Detroit, I saw firsthand what racism did to tear apart our community, destroy li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020