Newly-wed engineer, wife commit suicide, leave 9-month-old son behind

A software engineer with a multi-national firm in Noida on Friday allegedly committed suicide along with his newly-wed wife in their flat at Indirapuram here, leaving behind their infant son, said police. Nikhil and Pallavi, both in their early thirties, were found hanging from ceiling fans in two separate rooms of their flat by one of their neighbours, who had rushed to check on them on being alerted by the engineer’s sister of their intention to take the extreme step, they said.

The couple is suspected to have committed suicide following some altercations with their family members, Indirapuram circle’s Deputy Superintendent of Police M S Anshu told PTI. Anshu said before taking the extreme step, Nikhil had sent a WhatsApp message to his sister Anjali to take custody of his son, who, he had said in his message, would meet her alone in their flat the next day.

Suspecting something amiss in the message, Anjali repeatedly called up her brother and sister-in-law, but could not connect to them, following which she asked one of her friends, living in her brother’s neighbourhood, to check on them. On rushing to Nikhil’s flat, Anjali’s friend found the doors of his flat ajar and the couple hanging from the ceiling fans in two separate rooms, police said.