Left Menu
Development News Edition

Statements of 25 people recorded so far in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Statements of 25 people have been recorded so far in connection with the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:21 IST
Statements of 25 people recorded so far in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Statements of 25 people have been recorded so far in connection with the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe on Friday. Today, Mumbai police questioned Aashish Singh, Director-Original Films at Netflix in connection with the case.

"Statements of 25 people have been recorded so far. Today, the statement of Aashish Singh was recorded. The questioning went on for several hours and he was released after his statement was recorded," Trimukhe said. "Rajput signed a contract with talent Management Company of Patil's production house. The contract was terminated in 2015. The police received contract copy signed with Yash Raj but we have not received the copy of a terminated of contract," he said.

The DCP informed that Sushant's family will be called to Mumbai to record their statement. Rajput had died of suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai by hanging himself earlier this month.

The actor's detailed post-mortem report has also confirmed that he died by "asphyxia due to hanging." The final report said, "No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails".(ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Dedicated COVID hospitals in Delhi to have CCTVs in all wards; permit one attendant

COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in Delhi have been directed to immediately install CCTV cameras in all wards to enhance patients care, according to an official order issued on Friday. The Delhi health department order also said that all dedica...

Motor racing-Formula One distances itself from Ecclestone racism comments

Formula One on Friday distanced itself from comments by the sports former CEO Bernie Ecclestone that Black people were often more racist than white people. In lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what white people are, Eccleston...

FACTBOX-African-Americans whose deaths inspired wave of protests

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month has spawned a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States, while focusing new attention on other cases involving violence agai...

Assam flood situation worsens; one more dead, over 2.53 lakh people affected

Flood waters entered 16 districts of Assam on Friday, affecting over 2.53 lakh people, while the death toll due to the deluge rose to 16 after one more person died, officials said. Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district in the state, follow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020