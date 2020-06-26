DCP escapes unhurt as truck hits his car in Nagpur

A speeding truck hit a DCP's carfrom behind in Nagpur on Friday, though the official, hisdriver and another person in the vehicle escaped unhurt,police said

Zone V Deputy Commissioner of Police Neelotpal was onhis way to office and his car was waiting at a signal atKhobragade Chowk when the incident happened at around 5:15pm,an official said

"We have arrested truck driver Sheikh Saibul Habib, aresident of West Bengal," he added.