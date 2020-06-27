Left Menu
Development News Edition

If RGF returns Rs 20 L, will PM assure country that China will vacate Indian territory: Chidambaram

Taking on BJP president J P Nadda on the charges made against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Chidambaram accused him of speaking "half-truths" and asked him to "come to terms with reality" and not live in the past. He also asked the BJP president to answer the questions raised by the Congress on the Chinese intrusion into the Indian territory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 11:53 IST
If RGF returns Rs 20 L, will PM assure country that China will vacate Indian territory: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would assure the country that China would vacate Indian territory and restore status quo ante at the border if the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation returned Rs 20 lakh it had taken as donation earlier. Taking on BJP president J P Nadda on the charges made against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Chidambaram accused him of speaking "half-truths" and asked him to "come to terms with reality" and not live in the past.

He also asked the BJP president to answer the questions raised by the Congress on the Chinese intrusion into the Indian territory. "Suppose RGF returns the Rs 20 lakh, will PM Modi assure the country that China will vacate its transgression and restore status quo ante," he asked on Twitter.

"Mr. Nadda, come to terms with reality, don't live in the past that is distorted by your half-truths. Please answer our questions on Chinese intrusion into Indian territory," Chidambaram said in another tweet. Nadda had alleged that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) had donated money to the "family-run" RGF when the Congress-led UPA was in power, claiming that it was a "brazen fraud" and big betrayal of the people of the country.

The BJP chief had targeted the Congress and the Gandhi family on Thursday for the RGF allegedly accepting donations from the Chinese embassy. Chidambaram also shared two satellite images of May and June of the Galwan Valley showing the build-up of troops and structures along the river-bed. "Spot the differences between May 22 and June 22, 2020, on the INDIA-CHINA border," he said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had late on Friday night come out with a statement, saying the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) issue raised by the BJP government was a "manufactured charge" and "diversionary tactic" to deflect attention from the LAC crisis. He said the money the NGO received from China was used for the welfare of differently-abled people and research on the Sino-India relations.

"Diversion, disinformation, and distraction are the diabolical hallmarks of the BJP and the Modi government when exposed and caught lying on issues of national security and territorial integrity," Surjewala had said. He said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nadda and the Modi government keep referring to a 2005 grant of Rs 1.45 crore received by the RGF from the Embassy of China for the purpose of a welfare program for differently-abled people and research on Sino-India relationships.

"This grant was used for the purposes specified. RGF accounts were duly audited and statutory returns filed under the Foreign Contributions Regulation Act (FCRA) to the government of India. This grant has been duly reflected in all filings to the Income-Tax department and home ministry and no authority has ever found any wrongdoing of any nature," Surjewala said. He also said pursuant to the unprecedented tsunami in the last week of 2004, the foundation received a "modest" amount of Rs 20 lakh from the PMNRF in the financial year 2005, which was duly utilized to undertake relief activities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Scars are stories: 'Bulbbul' director Anvita Dutt

The expression of the good, the bad and the ugly should be reserved for ones actions, not their physical appearance, believes Bulbbul director Anvita Dutt who says every scar has a story behind it. A burn on the face, a glass eye or a hunch...

T1 start strong in Valorant Showdown

Tournament host T1 swept through group play on Friday to reach the playoffs of the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown. T1 finished 3-0 in Group C, sweeping second-place 100 Thieves 2-1 in a two-game match to end the night. Earlier, T...

Constitution our guiding light, says PM Modi at Mar Thoma church event

Asserting that the governments guiding light is the Constitution of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language and is led by the desire to empowe...

Delhi: Fuel price hike affects prices of vegetables, fruits

Continous increase in the prices of fuel has affected the sale of items in vegetable and fruit markets. The transporters told ANI that due to the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, the transportation cost has been also been hiked,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020