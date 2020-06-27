Constitution our guiding light, says PM Modi at Mar Thoma church event

Asserting that the government's guiding light is the Constitution of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language and is led by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians.

Addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of Rev Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan in Pathanamthitta of Kerala via video conference, he said, "We have taken decisions not from comfortable government offices in Delhi but after feedback from people on the ground." "It is this spirit that ensured every Indian has access to a bank account," he said.

The prime minister asserted that the Government of India does not discriminate between faith, gender, caste, creed or language. "We are guided by the desire to empower 130 crore Indians and our guiding light is the Constitution of India," he told the gathering.