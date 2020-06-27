Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU postpones online open book exams for final-year students

Delhi University on Saturday postponed the online open book exams for final-year students by 10 days, which were scheduled to begin from July 1, in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 18:54 IST
DU postpones online open book exams for final-year students
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi University on Saturday postponed the online open book exams for final-year students by 10 days, which were scheduled to begin from July 1, in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic. The new datasheets shall be notified by examination branch on July 3.

In a notification, University of Delhi stated, "With reference to the above matter, all concerned are hereby informed that examinations scheduled for all final semester /term /year and ex-students as per date sheet in OBE mode examinations as an alternative mode of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic adopted as a one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB stands postponed for ten days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID19 pandemic." "Letters related to OBE mode of examinations to be conducted remotely as issued to all the Dean of Faculties, Head of the Departments and Principals of colleges shall remain unchanged. No separate guidelines/notifications shall be issued by the examination branch related with OBE mode of examinations. All provisions/procedures as notified through notifications dated 30.05.2020 and 01.06.2020 for UG and PG programmes, respectively, shall be applicable for examinations rescheduled through the new date sheet," the notification further read. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

BJP accuses NC of hoodwinking people on new domicile rules

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Saturday accused the National Conference of hoodwinking the people over the new domicile rules and said the campaign unleashed by the party over the issue is going to boomerang. It said the biased an...

"Respect our police" - wives of French officers berate government

Several dozen women protested in support of French police in central Paris on Saturday, as discontent within the countrys law enforcement agencies swells over what they feel is the governments unfair treatment of officers over racism. Polic...

IDBI Bank to sell stake in insurance jv to partners

IDBI Bank on Saturday said its board has approved the sale of more than half of the banks 48 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd IFLI to current joint venture partners for Rs 595 crore. In a regulatory filing, IDBI Bank sai...

Digital media mode to support youth wellbeing during COVID-19: Study

With or without physical separation social-distancing due to COVID-19, youth are using social media to connect and support each other, according to a recent report based on youth making excessive use of media. Three leading researchers have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020