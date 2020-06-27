Left Menu
MP: Minor girl raped by criminal, critical

The assault has left the girl critically injured who has been admitted in the district hospital, an officer said, adding that the accused has been arrested. The incident occurred on the night of Friday in (Modakpur) village, about 80 kms from Raisen, when the girl was walking to her house after attending a marriage, said Begumganj police station in-charge Bharat Singh.

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:21 IST
A five-year old tribal girl has been raped allegedly her 30-year-old history-sheeter relative out on bail in a village in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The assault has left the girl critically injured who has been admitted in the district hospital, an officer said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The incident occurred on the night of Friday in (Modakpur) village, about 80 kms from Raisen, when the girl was walking to her house after attending a marriage, said Begumganj police station in-charge Bharat Singh. "The accused Santosh Singh Adivasi caught hold of the girl when she was walking alone to her home while her family members were attending a marriage ceremony. The accused raped her and fled the spot," he said.

The police officer said the badly injured girl somehow walked to the venue of the marriage and narrated her ordeal to her family members, who in turn called up the police. "The girl was referred to district hospital from Begumganj civil hospital. Her condition continues to be critical," he said.

The accused was arrested from a hut outside the village on Friday late night, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused is a habitual offender and had been arrested earlier in two cases of rape, including that of a minor, and other crimes. PTI COR ADU NSK NSK

