Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal Pradesh reports total 874 COVID-19 cases

Number of COVID-19 cases reached 874 in Himachal Pradesh, active cases stand at 356, said State Health Department.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 27-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 20:44 IST
Himachal Pradesh reports total 874 COVID-19 cases
Health Bulletin on COVID-19, Himachal Pradesh . Image Credit: ANI

Number of COVID-19 cases reached 874 in Himachal Pradesh, active cases stand at 356, said State Health Department. As many as 498 people have migrated so far in the State while seven persons have succumbed to the disease.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 1,97,387 while a total of 2,95,880 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 15,685 with one person migrated outside India, according to the union health ministry update at 8 a.m. today. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong police bans major protest on security law

Hong Kong police on Saturday banned a major demonstration against Chinas planned national security law for the city, on the basis of coronavirus social distancing measures and previous unrest, its organiser said on Saturday. The Civil Human...

Suning, FPX score wins in LPL Summer Split

Suning and FunPlus Phoenix remained in the top half of the standings with wins Saturday in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Suning 4-3 stayed in seventh place with a 2-1 victory over winless Dominus Esports 0-6, wh...

Malaysia's Mahathir backs new candidate for prime minister

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has thrown his support behind the chief minister of the Borneon state of Sabah as candidate to lead the country, a statement from Mahathir said on Saturday.Mahathir said supporters and allies...

Russia: Dozens detained at protest supporting LGBT artist

Police in Moscow detained dozens of demonstrators protesting a pornography charge brought against a Russian LGBT rights activist and artist. During Saturdays demonstration, participants stood in line to picket one at a time in support of Yu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020