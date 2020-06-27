Left Menu
Amarinder announces lifting of restrictions on passenger capacity in buses

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced the lifting of the restrictions on the passenger capacity in all buses, including minibuses.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced the lifting of the restrictions on the passenger capacity in all buses, including minibuses. However, he said that masks would have to be mandatorily worn by all those travelling in the buses.

At this weeks edition of his #AskCaptain Facebook Live programme, the Chief Minister made the announcement in response to a question by a Hariyau Khurd resident regarding problems faced in commuting to Patra due to non-availability of buses. Chief Minister said he had learnt that buses were refusing to ply with restricted capacity due to the financial losses it entails, especially in the current situation when the prices of petrol and diesel are going up on a daily basis.

"This was causing problems to the commuters, so we took the decision. We need to strictly adhere to the mandatory wearing of masks, which can reduce the spread of COVID-19 by 70 per cent," he said. The state government had earlier allowed plying of buses with 50 per cent capacity on account of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

