PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:16 IST
Wreath-laying ceremony on Manekshaw's 12th death anniversary

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised by Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on Saturday to commemorate the 12th death anniversary of Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw. On behalf of the tri-services fraternity, Lt Gen YVK Mohan, Commandant DSSC, laid a wreath at the final resting place of the revered soldier at Parsi Zoroastrian Cemetery in Udhagamandalam, an official release said.

Members of the local Parsi community attended the ceremony. Manekshaw took over as Chief of Army Staff on January 8, 1969. He successfully crafted India's greatest military triumph by leading Indian Army into 1971 Operations which resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh within a short duration of 13 days.

He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1972. "In recognition of the outstanding contribution made by the General Officer to the armed forces and the nation, he was elevated to the rank of Field Marshal on 15 January 1973. He breathed his last on 27 June, 2008," the Defence Ministry said in a statement in Delhi. "Manekshaw had settled down at Wellington (in Tamil Nadu) after active service. His association with the station goes back to the time when he was Commandant of Defence Services Staff College," it added.

Manekshaw died on June 27, 2008..

