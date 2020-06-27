Leaders from across party lines attend foundation stone of 108-feet tall statue of Kempegowda

Left Menu
Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday witnessed a historic and memorable event of laying the foundation stone for 108-feet tall brass statue of Bengaluru's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:31 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Congress president DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday witnessed a historic and memorable event of laying the foundation stone for a 108-feet tall brass statue of Bengaluru's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa laid the foundation for the statue and performed Bhoomi pooja for the Central theme park spread over 23-acres in the presence of various religious Mutt heads, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and leaders cutting across the party lines making the event as a show of unity of Kannadigas and reliving the spirit of Kempegowda's dream of unity in diversity.

The meaningful and simple event organised by keeping all the COVID-19 guidelines like maintaining social distancing was also witnessed by several lakh people on online platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In his speech, the CM who is also the chairman of the Kempegowda Development Authority said that he is happy to be have paid tribute to the Nada Prabhu. "The project will be completed in a year's time,'' he said.

"Our government will emulate the ideals of Kempegowda and continue to develop Bengaluru like Kempegowda built Bengaluru by ensuring scientific and planned growth,'' he added. The CM appreciated Deputy CM Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan for the organising the event in a meaningful way.

The unveiling of the miniature model of Kempegowda was the highlight of the event. A bright and shining Kemepegowda emerged from the earth's womb mesmerising the crowd after the Chief Minister pressed a hydraulic button.

Ashwath Narayan who is also vice-chairman of the Kempegowda Development Authority said that he was overwhelmed with joy and feeling emotional by the presence of seers, political leaders cutting across party lines at the event. "This is a very sacred moment for me. We are living in the city founded by Kempegowda, who was not just a ruler, but also a visionary administrator who took up people-centric programmes. He is our pride and motivation,'' the deputy CM said adding that the entire project would reflect the vision, spirit and ideals of Kempegowda.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and KPCC president DK Shivakumar who were present at the event praised the government for its decision to install the 108-feet tall brass statute. Gowda appreciated the government and said that he was happy to see everyone attending the event.

Shivakumar too said that it was a befitting tribute to the city founder. (ANI)

