Gadkari announces 280-km-long Chambal Expressway between Rajasthan, MP
Gadkari said the 280-km-long expressway, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore, will go parallel to the Chambal river via Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena to Kota (Rajasthan). The expressway will connect the North-South Corridor to the East-West Corridor and will lead to overall development of the area, the minister added.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:34 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday announced a new road project -- Chambal Expressway -- to facilitate traffic between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Gadkari made the announcement during a virtual rally addressing BJP workers from Rajasthan.
The Chambal Expressway will provide a direct link between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, he said. Gadkari said the 280-km-long expressway, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore, will go parallel to the Chambal river via Shivpuri, Bhind, Morena to Kota (Rajasthan).
The expressway will connect the North-South Corridor to the East-West Corridor and will lead to overall development of the area, the minister added. He said the proposed expressway will have a length of 85 km in Rajasthan and 195 km in Madhya Pradesh. At least 80 percent of its land belongs to the government. The work on it will start soon, he added.
He also mentioned about the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway passing through Rajasthan..
