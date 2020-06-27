Left Menu
Monitor Indo-Nepal border strictly: UP CM asks law enforcement agencies in Balrampur dt

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Saturday ordered “strict monitoring” of Indo-Nepal border in Balrampur district of the state and asked officials to ensure that no mafia takes root in the district.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 23:02 IST
Adityanath issued the instructions while taking stock of law and order situation in the district during his visit to it and the neighbouring Gonda district. Image Credit: ANI

"While taking stock of law and order situation of Balrampur district, the chief minister ordered for strict monitoring of the Indo-Nepal border in the district," said an official statement after the chief minister's return to the state capital. "No Mafia has to be allowed to take roots in the district. Stern actions have to be taken against them and their properties should be confiscated," the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

The chief minister also inspected some infrastructure development works both in Balrampur and Gonda districts. The chief minister did both an aerial survey and ground inspection of the reinforcement work at some weak spots of 52-km-long Elgin-Charsari embankment along the river Ghaghra in Barabanki and Gonda districts.

Running between Elgin Bridge at Barabanki and Charsari village in Gonda district, many spots of the embankment are prone to breaches during floods, deluging 100s of villages in the river's catchment area. The chief minister also sought details about the dredging works being undertaken in Ghagra river.

