Maharashtra: Man kills three children, ends his own life

A 40-year-old man in Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly killed his three children and committed suicide on Saturday night, the police said. The incident took place in Babul Pada area of Nalasopara, said an official.

Kailas Parmar, the man, allegedly killed his 10-year- old son and two daughters aged 8 and 5 years by stabbing them, and then took his own life, the official said. Tulinj police in the district are conducting further probe, he added.