Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 drug traffickers injured in police firing, 300-kg cannabis seized in Gr Noida

On June 24, three suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Greater Noida after 30 kg of cannabis were allegedly seized from their possession. They were held during a police checking in the Dadri area while they were transporting the banned substance worth Rs three lakh in a car, a senior officer had said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-06-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 00:22 IST
3 drug traffickers injured in police firing, 300-kg cannabis seized in Gr Noida

Three men allegedly transporting 300 kg of cannabis were injured in an encounter with police in Greater Noida on Saturday night, officials said. The men were intercepted near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway under the Jarcha police station area of Gautam Buddh Nagar while they were in a canter truck loaded with the consignment, the officials said.

"An encounter broke out between the traffickers and the local police in the Jarcha area. All three, who were transporting the cannabis, were injured in retaliatory firing by the police," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. "We have recovered 300 kg of cannabis worth Rs 36 lakh from the truck. They had procured it from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and were taking it to Ghaziabad when they were intercepted," he added.

Singh said three country-made pistols were also seized from accused Ummed, Monu and Pramod. Ummed lives in Delhi, while Monu is from Aligarh and Pramod from Hathras, the officer said. On June 24, three suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Greater Noida after 30 kg of cannabis were allegedly seized from their possession.

They were held during a police checking in the Dadri area while they were transporting the banned substance worth Rs three lakh in a car, a senior officer had said. Prior to that, the district police had on June 19 seized 200 kg of cannabis and arrested two persons who were transporting the illegal substance, officials had said.

The cannabis in both these cases was also procured from Andhra Pradesh and meant to be supplied in Delhi-NCR, but got intercepted by the police in Greater Noida. Singh said a concerted effort is underway on instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh to check drug trafficking in the region.

TRENDING

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana records 1,087 new coronavirus cases

As many as 1,087 new coronavirus cases were reported in Telangana on Saturday, with the state tally rising to 13,436. 162 people were discharged and six deaths were reported in the state on June 27. Currently, there are 8,265 active cases, ...

Saudi Arabia says it forces three Iranian boats out of its waters

Saudi Arabia forced three Iranian boats to retreat from its waters on Thursday after firing warning shots, a spokesman for Saudi boarder guards said on Saturday.The spokesman, quoted by Saudi news agency SPA, said the Iranian vessels refuse...

Ladakh stand-off: Zomato employees burn company T-shirts in protest

A group of Zomato food delivery platform employees in Kolkata tore and burnt their official T-shirts on Saturday in protest against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese Army in Ladakh last week. During the protest at Behala, som...

Odisha's COVID-19 death toll mounts to 18; no. of cases rises to 6,350

Odisha reported one more COVID-19 fatality on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 18 in the state, as 170 more people, including an NDRF jawan, tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing the tally of such cases to 6,350....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020