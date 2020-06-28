Left Menu
Centre approves Rajasthan's action plan for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has approved the action plan of Rajasthan for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 07:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has approved the action plan of Rajasthan for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). To take the programme further, Rajasthan presented the Annual Action Plan on the JJM.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has been working with the states in preparing a roadmap to implement the Centre's flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide 55 litres of potable water per person per day to every rural household of the country by 2024, according to an official release. The JJM aims to improve the lives of rural people especially women and girls by reducing their drudgery.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, has earlier written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressing his concerns over the slow progress of JJM in the state. Out of 1.1 crore rural households in Rajasthan, 12.36 lakh households have already been provided with tap connections (FHTCs). In 2019-20, only 1.02 lakh tap connections were provided. In 2020-21, the state is planning to enable 20.69 lakh households with tap water connections, the release stated.

The central government has approved funds of Rs 2,522.03 crore for implementation of JJM in Rajasthan in 2020-21, which is a considerable increase from Rs 1,051 crore in 2019-20. With an opening balance of Rs 605.87 crore under JJM and Rs 389.2 crore under National Water Quality Sub-Mission (NWQSM) component available for quality-affected areas with the state, and along with this year's central allocation and state's matching share, a total of Rs 7,059.85 crore will be available for implementation of JJM in Rajasthan, the central government said.

The state has been asked for speedy implementation of the programme in terms of physical outputs, that is no of tap connections provided and commensurate financial progress so that the state can avail additional funds based on the performance. Rajasthan plans to provide potable water to 57.77 lakh population of the state residing in 5,864 villages affected by fluoride, salinity, nitrate and iron. The state has planned to provide potable water in all 3,700 fluoride-affected habitations by December this year.

More emphasis is also given on universal coverage of water-scarce areas, aspirational districts, SC/ ST dominated villages and villages under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY). (ANI)

