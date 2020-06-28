Left Menu
Don't move out beyond 2 km of home: Cops urge Mumbai residents

Movement beyond two km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies, a senior police official said, adding that movement outside this radius for shopping is strictly prohibited. The Mumbai Police appealed to residents to follow the personal safety and social distancing norms, else they will take strict action against offenders.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 13:32 IST
Mumbai Police on Sunday urged the city residents not to move beyond two-km radius of their homes for the purpose of exercise or visiting shops and salons, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. Movement beyond two km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies, a senior police official said, adding that movement outside this radius for shopping is strictly prohibited.

The Mumbai Police appealed to residents to follow the personal safety and social distancing norms, else they will take strict action against offenders. Residents should ensure all outdoor movement is restricted to essential activities only, the official said.

"While moving outdoors, wearing of face mask is compulsory and if people are going to visit markets, salons, barber shops, it shall be restricted to within a radius of two km from residence," the official said. Similarly, outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of two km from the place of residence, he said.

"Movement beyond two km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies," the official said. While many activities have been permitted under the Maharashtra government's 'Mission Begin Again', the threat of coronavirus still persists, he pointed out.

"It is absolutely necessary that we all follow the norms of personal safety and social distancing. Many people in the city have been found violating these norms, thereby endangering their own health as well as that of others in their vicinity," he said. Hence, the police have appealed to all citizens to strictly adhere to the lockdown guidelines as issued by the state government.

Social distancing norms are to be followed compulsorily at all times and strict action will be taken against all persons who violate them, the official said. Shops and markets not following the social distancing guidelines will be closed down, he said.

No movement of people, except for essential activities, is allowed during the night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am. Any violation of the night curfew shall be strictly penalised, he said. All vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded, he said.

"It is our sincere appeal that all citizens behave responsibly and avoid unnecessary movement. The onus of defeating COVID-19 lies on all of us and we can achieve this only when we follow the personal safety and social distancing guidelines at all times," he added..

