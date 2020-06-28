COVID-19: Salons reopen for business in Maharashtra's Pune

After a gap of over three months, salons were reopened in Pune for business on Sunday. The Maharashtra government permitted barbershops, salons and beauty parlours to resume operations from June 28 in the state, under its Mission Begin Again Phase IV.

"Barbershops, salons, and beauty parlours with restricted entry with prior appointments only. Only select services such as haircut, dyeing hair, threading etc are allowed. Skin related services will not be permitted presently. This should prominently be displayed in the shops," read an order from the state government. Speaking to ANI, Akshay Borude, owner of Apple Unisex Salon said, "We are happy as our salon has reopened after 3.5 months. We are following all the health guidelines announced by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 including thermal screening, wearing PPE kits and timely sanitisation of the equipment.

"We are taking 2-3 appointments at a time to maintain social distancing in the salon," Borude said adding that skin services are not permitted right now which might impact the businesses by 30 per cent. Marshal, a customer present at the salon said, "My only concern was safety but here I can see that the salon is taking all the precautionary measures. They have given us masks and disposable covers. All the stylists are also taking precautionary measures. It is a whole new experience. (ANI)