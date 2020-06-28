Rainwater enters Bihar road construction minister's residence in Patna

Rainwater entered the residence of State Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav in Patna on Sunday. Meanwhile, IMD senior scientist, Naresh kumar said that Bihar and northeastern states will receive heavy rainfall in the coming two days.

"There will be no heavy rainfall in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi NCR in the coming five days. Central India is likely to receive moderate rainfall in coming days," he added. "Heavy spell is likely to continue over this region again for five days. If we talk about Bihar we are expecting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall up to 12 centimetre likely to continue for next two days and there after it will decrease," he added. (ANI)