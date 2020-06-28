Left Menu
Development News Edition

Above normal day temperature at most places in Pb, Hry

Among other places in the state, the maximum temperature recorded in Ambala and Karnal was around three notches above their respective normal limits for this part of the season, it said. Ambala recorded a high of 39.8 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature in Karnal was 39.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:02 IST
Above normal day temperature at most places in Pb, Hry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The maximum temperature was a few degrees above normal at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, the Meteorological department said. At 42 degrees Celsius, Hisar was the hottest location across Punjab and Haryana, it said.

In Haryana, Narnaul's day temperature was 41.4 degrees Celsius, up two notches against the normal, the MeT department said. Among other places in the state, the maximum temperature recorded in Ambala and Karnal was around three notches above their respective normal limits for this part of the season, it said.

Ambala recorded a high of 39.8 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature in Karnal was 39.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. The maximum temperature recorded in Chandigarh was three notches above normal at 39.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

In Punjab, Patiala registered a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the MeT department said. It said the day temperature in Ludhiana was 39.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the MeT department said.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand records 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

Uttarakhand recorded 32 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the states tally to 2,823, while one more fatality pushed the death toll due to the disease to 38, according to a health department bulletin. The death was reported from Nainita...

Black Republican senator offended by Trump retweeting video with white power message

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, said on Sunday that President Donald Trumps retweet of a video containing a white power message was offensive and should be removed from Twitter.Theres no question that he sho...

Plea in HC for uniform procedure for arrests by police

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre, the AAP government and police to develop a uniform standard procedure for arrests. The petition by financial economist Abhijit Mishra also seeks directions to t...

Lightning kills minor girl in J-K's Poonch

A 10-year-old girl was killed and three persons were injured when they were struck by lightning in a remote area in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.The lightning hit a mud-house in Manai village in Behram Gala ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020