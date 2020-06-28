Above normal day temperature at most places in Pb, Hry
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:02 IST
The maximum temperature was a few degrees above normal at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, the Meteorological department said. At 42 degrees Celsius, Hisar was the hottest location across Punjab and Haryana, it said.
In Haryana, Narnaul's day temperature was 41.4 degrees Celsius, up two notches against the normal, the MeT department said. Among other places in the state, the maximum temperature recorded in Ambala and Karnal was around three notches above their respective normal limits for this part of the season, it said.
Ambala recorded a high of 39.8 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature in Karnal was 39.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. The maximum temperature recorded in Chandigarh was three notches above normal at 39.8 degrees Celsius, it said.
In Punjab, Patiala registered a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the MeT department said. It said the day temperature in Ludhiana was 39.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.
Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the MeT department said.
